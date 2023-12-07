Govt to Auction Rs. 30 Billion Ijarah Sukuk At PSX Tomorrow

The Government of Pakistan will auction a 1-year Ijarah Sukuk to raise Rs. 30 billion at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, 8 December 2023.

This will be the first time such a bond auction will be conducted at the main bourse. “In a major development, the Government of Pakistan has decided to conduct 1-year Ijarah Sukuk Auction at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday (Dec 8, 2023). This is the first time such a bond auction will happen at PSX. Earlier banks used to do this,” Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail CEO said on Thursday.

He said the government is targeting a raise of Rs. 30 billion ($105 million) through the Islamic paper at a discount (zero coupon). “These bonds will also trade at PSX and will help in the much-needed development of the bond market in Pakistan Now, thousands of retail investors who invest in stocks through Brokers can also buy these Sukuks. We expect the yield on these Sukuks to be between 20-22% in Friday auction,” he added.

PSX is expected to see large volumes in terms of investor turnover for the Sukuk auction as both institutions and the general people are tipped to participate in the process.

The expectation is the bond will be sold and traded by all 200 stockbrokers and commercial banks on the main bourse.

High-net-worth individuals might also invest in Islamic bonds through certain banks.