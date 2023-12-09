Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Imad Wasim Excited to Play for His Hometown Team in PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 9, 2023 | 1:39 pm

Islamabad United’s new recruit Imad Wasim seems ready to set the stage on fire after he was traded with Karachi Kings in place of fast bowler Hasan Ali for the upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad has conveyed to the supporters of United that the eight retentions done by the franchise indicate balance in the squad, with equal qualities in the batting and bowling attack.

The left-arm all-rounder felt intrigued by the Islamabad franchise approach to shuffling the batting order during 1st and 2nd innings chases. Wasim conveyed that leaving Karachi Kings, having spent 8 seasons there, wasn’t an easy decision, but it feels like a homecoming when he was contacted by United because Islamabad is his hometown.

Diamond Cricket Academy, Islamabad, played a massive role in nurturing Imad Wasim. He grew up in Islamabad and enjoyed the facilities of the academy which helped him become the player that he is today.

Imad Wasim also talked to the newly appointed head coach of Islamabad United, Mike Hesson, and Hesson told him about the role that he needs to play during the upcoming season of PSL.

Imad Wasim 2023 PSL Statistics

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 50s 6s Wickets Bowling Average Economy
10 404 92 134.67 170.46 3 16 9 28.22 7.94

>