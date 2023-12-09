Lahore Safari Park to Get Singapore-Style Upgrade

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced an ambitious plan for upgrading Lahore’s famous Safari Zoo Park.

According to the CM, the park will be transformed into a world-class attraction, following the model of Singapore Safari Park.

He announced this during a visit to the park, where he laid the foundation stone for the upgrade. Naqvi also inspected different sections of the Park, including Sher Ghar, Lake, and animal cages.

The caretaker CM took a boat ride and ordered the officials to improve water cleanliness and enhance recreational facilities for the visitors.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi announced that more animals, such as elephants, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, and different species of deer, will be brought to the park.

He also announced building separate zones for African, desert, and salt range wildlife. Caretaker CM mentioned the upcoming launch of a night safari, adding that specially designed huts would be introduced within the park, where visitors can stay overnight.

Naqvi was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretaries of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Construction and Communications, Livestock, the Director General of Wildlife, and other officials.