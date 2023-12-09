Sindh to Include Nearly 200 Electric Buses for Public Transport With BRT

Sindh government has decided to induct nearly 200 electric buses into the feeder routes of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT). Funding for the electric buses will be provided by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

During a meeting between the Principal Director of ABD F. Cleo Kawawaki and Caretaker CM Sindh Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar, various matters including the induction of new buses were discussed.

The caretaker CM informed the ADV delegation about their plans to reduce air pollution with the help of electric buses. He added that the induction of more electric buses on BRT routes will benefit around 50,000 commuters daily.

Furthermore, the ADB officials were also informed about the public transport initiatives of the Sindh government, benefitting thousands of citizens every day. Additionally, inducting more buses will ensure the long-term sustainability of the entire system.

The Secretary of Transport revealed that 170-180 electric buses would be inducted into the existing BRT routes of the Green and Orange Line. Moreover, generating electricity partially through solarization under a wheeling mechanism will potentially reduce operating costs.