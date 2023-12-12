Lahore High Court Orders to Release Underage Drivers From Jail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday took up a petition challenging the Punjab police’s practice of keeping underage drivers in its lockups and ordered to release all such individuals.

As per details, a plea was filed yesterday by Advocate Rana Sikandar against Punjab police’s detention of underage drivers. Justice Zia Ali Bajwa of the LHC after hearing the arguments directed the police to release underage drivers.

Additionally, the high court has also stopped the provincial police from registering cases against underage drivers over driving license violations. Previously, the high court had ordered the release of all teenage drivers on the condition of providing a personal guarantee that they will refrain from driving.

On the other hand, according to a spokesperson, Rawalpindi District Police have registered 147 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours. He revealed that a total of 2,673 FIRs have been registered during the ongoing campaign.