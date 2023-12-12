OGDCL Increases Gas Production from Kunnar Pasakhi Deep Field

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully re-injected six low-pressure wells from the Kunnar Pasakhi Deep (KPD) Field through in-house arrangement of compression and operational modifications.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the production optimization drive has resulted in the enhancement of 16 MMSCFD of gas, 150 BPD of condensate, and 18 MTD LPG from the Field.

The filing further said that the gas is being injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network with effect from December 11.

KPD Field is located in the Sindh Province about 25 km from Hyderabad. The field is currently producing 1600 BPD Condensate, 107 MMSCFD Sale Gas, and 195 MTD LPG with two trains of Amine Sweetening and Glycol Dehydration units, LPG extraction, and allied utilities.

The filing said that the company’s efforts to address the decline in gas production and enhance national energy security reflect its commitment to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.