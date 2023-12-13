How to Apply for National Bank’s New General Banking Officer Jobs

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is looking for highly motivated, confident, and career-oriented individuals to join their team as General Banking Officers (OG-II).

According to an advertisement by the NBP, the selected candidates will be posted across different cities of the country, including Bannu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gwadar, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Mianwali, Mirpur A.K, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sialkot.

Here are all the details:

Education/Qualification

Minimum Graduation or equivalent from a local or international university/college/institute recognized by the HEC with at least 60% marks or a minimum CGPA of 2.5.

Age and Experience

Maximum 26 years (as of last date of submission of application). NBP would prefer candidates who have 1 year of relevant banking experience. However, fresh graduates have also been encouraged to apply for the positions.

Additional Knowledge Required

Good communication/Interpersonal skills

Processing skills (based on volume, speed, and accuracy)

Effective Team Player

Good Customer Service

Knowledge of MS Office applications

Key Responsibilities

To manage/handle all front & back-office transactions efficiently.

To manage and handle remittance-related activities.

To open and maintain customer accounts.

To monitor inoperative and dormant accounts / serve notices to unclaimed account holders when required.

To process online transactions and remittances along with issuance of financial instruments.

To process ATM claim settlements and maintain lockers.

To manage cash handling activities when assigned.

Process and manage term deposits (issuance, payments, balancing of TDR).

Ensure that operational and front office activities are carried out appropriately as assigned.

To assist the Operations Manager in promoting or selling products or services such as Travelers Cheques, Saving Bonds, Money Orders Cashier Cheques, etc.

To scrutinize all transaction vouchers daily and ensure hard copies are filed properly to maintain an auditable trail.

To issue receipts against the transfer of payments to the customers.

To perform daily financial transactions such as verifying, calculating, and posting accounts receivable data/account-related entries & reconciling payments with general ledger accounts.

To generate various month-end reports.

To perform any other assignment as assigned by the Supervisor(s)

To process the collection of inward and outward clearing in line with internal SOPs and Prudential Regulations.

How to Apply