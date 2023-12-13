How to Apply for National Bank’s New General Banking Officer Jobs

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is looking for highly motivated, confident, and career-oriented individuals to join their team as General Banking Officers (OG-II).
According to an advertisement by the NBP, the selected candidates will be posted across different cities of the country, including Bannu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gwadar, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Mianwali, Mirpur A.K, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sialkot.
Here are all the details:
Education/Qualification
Minimum Graduation or equivalent from a local or international university/college/institute recognized by the HEC with at least 60% marks or a minimum CGPA of 2.5.
Age and Experience
Maximum 26 years (as of last date of submission of application). NBP would prefer candidates who have 1 year of relevant banking experience. However, fresh graduates have also been encouraged to apply for the positions.
Additional Knowledge Required
- Good communication/Interpersonal skills
- Processing skills (based on volume, speed, and accuracy)
- Effective Team Player
- Good Customer Service
- Knowledge of MS Office applications
Key Responsibilities
- To manage/handle all front & back-office transactions efficiently.
- To manage and handle remittance-related activities.
- To open and maintain customer accounts.
- To monitor inoperative and dormant accounts / serve notices to unclaimed account holders when required.
- To process online transactions and remittances along with issuance of financial instruments.
- To process ATM claim settlements and maintain lockers.
- To manage cash handling activities when assigned.
- Process and manage term deposits (issuance, payments, balancing of TDR).
- Ensure that operational and front office activities are carried out appropriately as assigned.
- To assist the Operations Manager in promoting or selling products or services such as Travelers Cheques, Saving Bonds, Money Orders Cashier Cheques, etc.
- To scrutinize all transaction vouchers daily and ensure hard copies are filed properly to maintain an auditable trail.
- To issue receipts against the transfer of payments to the customers.
- To perform daily financial transactions such as verifying, calculating, and posting accounts receivable data/account-related entries & reconciling payments with general ledger accounts.
- To generate various month-end reports.
- To perform any other assignment as assigned by the Supervisor(s)
- To process the collection of inward and outward clearing in line with internal SOPs and Prudential Regulations.
How to Apply
- To apply online, candidates should visit the website http://www.sidathyder.com.pk/careers
- They must fill in all the required fields, and upload their CV, CNIC, Educational documents (Mark sheet/Transcript), and experience Letters (if any) in either Word or PDF format.
- There will be one (1) attachment per tab, size must be less than 5MB per attachment.
- Information/application received after the due date or incomplete/false will result in rejection of the application.
- No TA / DA will be admissible for test/interview.
- Candidates will be evaluated strictly based on the defined eligibility criteria & only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
- Selection of final candidates will be based on defined criteria and the assessment process defined by the Bank.
- Bank reserves the right to reject or accept any applicant’s suitability to meet the vacant position.
- The employment will be contractual for 03 years which may be renewed at the discretion of the Management.
- In case of selection, candidates will be required to serve at their initial place of posting for a minimum period of three years and no request for transfer will be entertained.