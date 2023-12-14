Islamabad to Impose Huge Fine For Not Registering Pet Birds

To protect wildlife by preventing their sale or possession online or in pet shops, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has initiated the registration of captive animals and birds in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Initially, the IWMB started the registration of parrots (parakeets) to kick-start the campaign. According to the spokesman for IWMB, Umar Bilal, all the parrot species in Pakistan, endemic or migratory, will be registered and provided with identity leg rings.

He announced free registration and leg ring placement for adult birds until December 31. However, in the next phase until February 29, registration with IWMB will involve a designated fee.

The spokesman advised the owners of all adult birds to complete the registration process before the deadline. He warned that unregistered birds will be confiscated and the owners will face a fine of Rs. 25,000.

Bilal added that parrot chicks will get a closed-leg ring following the ongoing breeding season.

After the end of the free registration period on December 31, owners have to pay a fee of Rs. 5,000 to obtain rings. The annual license renewal fees have been structured as follows:

Rs. 5,000 (up to 10 birds)

Rs. 15,000 (up to 40 birds)

Rs. 25,000 (up to 100 birds)

Rs. 50,000 (above 100 birds)

If you have further questions, you can contact the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board’s Assistant Director, Sakhawat Ali, via his phone number – 0307-7494112.