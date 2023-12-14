Punjab Surpasses Wheat Cultivation Target Of 16.5 Million Acres for FY24

Punjab province has surpassed its wheat cultivation target for the ongoing 2023-24 season, cultivating an impressive 16.5 million acres of land, surpassing the set goal by 500,000 acres.

The initial sowing target was in line with the previous season at 16 million acres, with last year’s achievement reaching 16.014 million acres.

The current production target aims for 25 million metric tons, with an anticipated per-acre yield of 40 maunds. Contributing factors to this success include favorable market conditions.

Last year’s support price of Rs. 3,900 per maund escalated in the open market, reaching over Rs. 4,000 per maund. Presently, prevailing prices stand between Rs. 4,400 to Rs. 4,500 per maund.

The decision by growers to shift focus to wheat was driven by lower prices for Kharif season crops and the staple nature of wheat in the public diet.

The timely announcement of the support price for the current season, set at Rs. 4,000 per maund, played a crucial role in motivating growers to not only meet but exceed the sowing target.

Additionally, global food commodity prices underwent a correction after a surge during the COVID era, and unfavorable pricing for cotton crops influenced the shift toward wheat.

The success story further unfolds with the 1509 variety capturing a significant 35 to 40 percent of the area during the rice season.

This variety, known for its early maturity, allowed for the timely sowing of wheat. Positive indicators for achieving production targets include the use of certified seeds, a doubling of DAP fertilizer application, and compensatory rains during October and November alleviating urea shortages to some extent.

Acknowledging urea shortages and higher fertilizer prices, the sources expressed optimism, noting that water availability has compensated for urea shortages.

Furthermore, the anticipated rainfall around December 19, 2023, is expected to contribute positively to further improving wheat production.