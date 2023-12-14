Utility Stores Reduces Branded Ghee, Cooking Oil Prices

The Utility Stores Corporation has announced a substantial reduction in the prices of branded ghee and cooking oil across all outlets in the country.

According to a USC spokesperson, the price of ghee has been slashed by Rs. 17 to Rs. 482 per kg from the previous rate of Rs 499. Meanwhile, the price of cooking oil has seen a significant drop of up to Rs. 48 per kg.

The spokesperson further elaborated on the adjusted prices for branded cooking oil. One particular brand will now be available at Rs. 470 per liter, down from Rs. 522 per liter, while another brand will be sold at the rate of Rs. 518 per liter instead of the previous Rs 555 per liter.

The USC spokesperson emphasized that these revised prices have been implemented immediately at all stores nationwide. The Corporation is also actively exploring further price reductions on various other essential items, aiming to enhance convenience for the general public.