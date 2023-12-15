ECC Approves Proposal to Resolve Issues Between K-Electric and Govt Entities

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of the Power Division for signing the draft PPAA, ICA, TDA, and Mediation Agreements between K-Electric and GoP Entities.

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

ECC took up the matter of approval of the draft PPAA, ICA, TDA, and Mediation Agreements to be signed with K-Electric. The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) briefed the committee on the observations made by the members of the ECC and provided the requisite additional data on the working of CPPA-G.

ECC also directed the Power Division to present the matter related to KE’s generation enhancement plan to the CCOE, which should focus on reducing the cost of electricity as well as on the resultant subsidies.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Communication, Railways & Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, the Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, the Minister for Power & Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.