No End in Sight for MDCAT Controversy as Court Orders to Stop Proceedings

Sindh’s Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) controversy has once again landed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) after students filed a petition against the alleged paper leak.

In their petition, students have claimed that the paper of the retake exam, conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on November 19, was leaked and sold for Rs.1.1 million.

Furthermore, they also stated that the paper of the retake exam was similar to the one conducted earlier this year on September 10. Additionally, as per the unofficial results circulating on the internet, various students obtained 100% marks, raising concerns about the transparency of the examination process.

Lawyers of the students requested the court to direct the officials against finalizing the list of successful candidates and proceeding with the admission process for the session 2023-24.

After listening to the arguments, the SHC division bench headed by acting chief justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued orders to the concerned officials. The order restrains the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and other entities from taking any further steps until further orders from the court.

Moreover, the respondents’ counsel, including DUHS, were ordered to submit their responses by December 21.