Lahore Gets First-ever Artificial Rain [Videos]

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 6:02 pm

After weeks of planning, Lahore finally received its first-ever artificial rain on Saturday, announced Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

In a press briefing, the caretaker CM stated that the artificial rain, carried out with the help of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), would help to improve air quality in the city.

He stated that around 10 areas in Lahore received artificial rain, adding that 48 flares were fired from a plane.

The caretaker CM thanked the UAE team, who made the arrangements for the rain. Naqvi revealed that two aircraft from UAE arrived in Pakistan about two weeks ago.

The unanticipated rain in Lahore caught everyone by surprise, as the government had made no prior announcement. Netizens took to their social media handles to share videos of the first-ever artificial rain in the provincial capital.

The government is monitoring the effects of the artificial rain. It is hoped that the rain will have a positive impact on air quality in Lahore.

