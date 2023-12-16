Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds with ANC Launched at Only $25

Alongside its newest S18 smartphones, Vivo also unveiled a more affordable version of its wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS 3e in China. These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, active noise cancellation (ANC), and can deliver up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with a highly attractive price tag.

The TWS 3e earbuds are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and offer a 3D panoramic sound mode for an immersive spatial audio experience. They also support multi-point pairing, allowing connection to two devices at the same time, and have a 55ms low latency mode for seamless audio synchronization.

The earbuds themselves can last up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the charging case provides up to four additional full charges, extending the total playback time to around 44 hours.

Available in dark blue and white, the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds are priced at only about $25 in China. They will be available for purchase starting December 22.