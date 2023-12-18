Govt Impose Restrictions On Onion Exports Amid Local Shortage and Price Hike

The interim federal government of Pakistan has introduced measures to curb the export of onions, attributing the decision to a sustained surge in prices.

To discourage onion exports, the interim administration has mandated advance payments and established a minimum export price for the commodity. These restrictions aim to forestall any shortages and curb further escalation in onion prices.

These steps are part of the government’s broader strategy to address economic challenges stemming from the soaring costs of essential items such as pulses, rice, and vegetables, fueled by a persistent rise in inflation. To mitigate the economic impact of this inflationary trend, the government has opted for targeted measures, particularly for essential food items.

The inflation rate has experienced a five-week consecutive surge, primarily driven by increased gas prices and electricity tariffs compared to the previous year. On an annual basis, notable price hikes have been observed in various commodities, including gas charges, cigarettes, chili powder, wheat flour, garlic, and specific rice varieties.

In contrast, the prices of onions have witnessed a year-on-year decrease of 25.11 percent, along with declines in mustard oil, vegetable ghee (1kg and 2.5kg), bananas, and other items.

The weekly price index, based on a survey of 51 items across 50 markets in 17 cities, reveals fluctuations in the prices of essential commodities. Of the items tracked, 19 experienced price increases, 10 saw decreases, and 22 remained stable compared to the previous week.

Notable week-on-week increases included sugar, pulse gram, eggs, rice, and various pulses, while potatoes, tomatoes, Lipton tea, chicken, and certain edible oils witnessed the most significant price decreases.