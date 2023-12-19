PSX Crashes By Over 2,000 Points As Red Sea Unrest Rattles Investors

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 1:49 pm
PSX | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Bears wrecked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing over 2,000 points in intraday trade after the cargo situation at the Red Sea rattled investors and pushed industry-heavy stocks to plummet.

Meanwhile, many people on X suggest the market has crashed because investors are concerned about the return of the PDM government and how one-sided elections aren’t in the country’s best interests.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 2,000+ points after trading resumed on Tuesday.

After opening trade at 65,204 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index crashed to 63,463 at 1 PM. Later at 1:40 PM, it clocked in at 63,116, down by 3.2 percent or 2,088 points.

At 1:45 PM, it was down 3 percent or 1,952 points at 63,252.

PSX has now lost over 2,600 points in the past two days and continues to plunge as stakeholders (investors and politicians) question the legitimacy of the upcoming elections. “The PSX index lost its life, having lost 1,690 points so far today after the announcement of General Elections, a drop of about 2600 points in two days; please consider for God’s sake, neither the people nor the economy have any interest in a one-sided election. People are trembling. The PML-N government is coming back,” said journalist Kamran Khan in a tweet.

Meanwhile, others suggest the main bourse is undergoing a correction and may follow the current trajectory till the end of December.

ALSO READ

The highest participation was witnessed in K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) with over 218 million shares traded, followed by Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) and The Bank of Punjab (PSX: BOP). The scrips had 106 million shares and 83 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
KEL 5.54 6.02 5.4 -0.29 218,645,675
WTL 1.7 1.94 1.68 -0.2 106,263,587
BOP 6.7 7.55 6.57 -0.87 83,185,389
CNERGY 5.22 5.81 5.02 -0.68 76,008,706
PTC 15.8 16.19 15.15 0.74 50,322,500
PIBTL 6.83 7.78 6.73 -0.9 36,598,000
FFL 10.64 11.45 10.35 -0.46 30,124,599

This is an intraday market update.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

lens

Young Man in Islamabad Commits Suicide After Killing Girl Who Rejected His Proposal
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>