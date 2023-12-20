Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Again to Cross Rs. 218,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan posted its third straight increase during the current week to settle at Rs. 218,500 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) registered an increase of Rs. 900 per tola to settle at Rs. 218,500 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 771 to Rs. 187,328.

The price of gold posted an increase of Rs. 400 on both Monday and Tuesday. Today’s surge takes the increase during the week to Rs. 1,700 per tola. Last week the price of the precious metal had risen by Rs. 1,200 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $2,042.10 per ounce as of 0729 GMT, while the US gold futures posted an increase of 0.2 percent to $2,055.90.