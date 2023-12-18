You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Via Interest-Free Installments

Last year’s iPhone 14 series can be PTA-approved by Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall without any interest through installments. The total cost of approving an iPhone 14 Pro on Alfa Mall is Rs 147,999, but this can be broken down to only Rs. 24,666 per month through installments.
The installment options include 3 months and 6 months, but the 6-month installment plan includes a 5% processing fee as well. Both options have 0% markup involved. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.
To get started, you have to choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number, and enter the IMEI number of your iPhone 14 Pro, which can be found on the phone’s retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.
Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request and your phone should be approved within 10 to 12 days. Once the phone is PTA approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you of the successful approval. If you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status by entering your 15-digit IMEI number at PTA’s official website, or by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.
Specifications
|iPhone 14 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|CPU
|Hexa-core
|Hexa-core
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|OS
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.1″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1179 x 2556 pixels, 120Hz
|6.7″ LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 1290 x 2796 pixels, 120Hz
|RAM
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24 mm (wide), 1.22 µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77 mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.4 µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|48 MP, f/1.8, 24 mm (wide), 1.22 µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77 mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.4 µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|Front Camera
|12MP
|12MP
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Battery
|23 hours video playback (advertised)
|29 hours video playback (advertised)
|Price
|$999
|$1099