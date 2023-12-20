Saudi Arabia’s No.1 University Announces Scholarships For Pakistani Students

One of Saudi Arabia’s top universities, King Abdulaziz University, has announced scholarships for postgraduate studies.

The scholarships have been announced for non-Saudis, which means Pakistani students who have completed their graduation can also apply.

The university has also set an age limit for applicants applying for both Masters and PhD. Applicants for Masters degree scholarships must be under 30 years old, and those applying for PhD scholarships must be under 35 years old.

For more information regarding the scholarships, interested students should visit the King Abdulaziz University’s official website. It should be noted that earlier this year, Saudi Arabia had increased the number of scholarships for Pakistani students to 700.

According to the embassy of Riyadh, the kingdom would provide 700 fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study for Diploma, Bachelors, Masters, and PhD programs in 25 universities across the country.

Pakistani nationals who are living in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are eligible to apply for these scholarships. Those interested in availing the opportunity can learn about the process and how to apply for the scholarships by visiting: https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/