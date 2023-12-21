Customs Intelligence Seeks Details On Indian Yarn Buyers From Importers 

Customs Intelligence Karachi has directed seven textile-related business entities to share buyers’ details of Indian-origin KOTA yarn.

Sources told ProPakistan that the directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Karachi has asked seven importers including M/s SKF Collection, M/s Raz Textiles, M/s Radium Silk Factory, M/s Brother Enterprises, M/s Mubeen International, M/s Afha Textile and M/s Jannat Textile for provision of information of buyers of yarn including KOTA yarn.

Earlier, it was reported that Indian-origin yarn had been imported into Pakistan via four countries despite Islamabad’s trade ban with New Delhi.

Sources said that M/s SKF collection imported 42,000 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 13 billion after availing cumulative exemption of 7.5 percent of duties and taxes granted by the government of Pakistan to the manufacturers after 01/07/2021.

Similarly, M/s Raz Textile imported 31,391 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 10 billion, M/s Radium Silk Factory imported 11,000 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 3 billion, M/s Brother Enterprise imported 22000 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 7 billion, M/s Mubeen International imported 23000 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 6.7 billion, M/s Afha Textile imported 9,000 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 2.7 billion, M/s Jannat Textile imported 4,481 tons of yarn valuing Rs. 1.52 billion after availing cumulative exemption of 7.5 percent of duties and taxes granted by the government of Pakistan to the manufacturers since 1 July 2021.

Whereas the scrutiny of records retrieved from your office indicates that a substantial portion of this yarn including original KOTA yarn was sold by you to different entities in the same state on a commercial basis.

In this context and terms of section 26 of the Customs Act 1969, it is directed that information about the buyers to whom yarn was sold by you between 01/07/2021 to 15/12/2023 be furnished in the format including the origin of yarn, quantity sold, name of the entity to whom yarn was sold, address of buyers, NTN and GD against which same yarn was imported.