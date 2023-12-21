Shocking Number of Students Fail Intermediate Supplementary Exam in Punjab

The Lahore Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) has officially announced the results of the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2023.

According to the results, only 35.75 percent of those who appeared in the exam got passing grades. Out of the 53,000 students who took the exam, only 18,000 candidates successfully passed.

This means that 35,000 students, constituting 64 percent of the total candidates, failed to pass the examination.

The results of BISE Faisalabad are equally disappointing, with only 38.79 percent of the candidates passing the exam. The board controller stated that out of the total 24,033 male and female students who took the exam, only 9322 candidates passed.

On the other hand, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) recently announced an extension in the submission of admission forms for the Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examination.

Admission forms along with a single fee can be submitted by December 22. However, the dates for form submission with double and triple fees have been extended until January 05, 2024, and January 13, 2024.