Here Are the 175 Political Parties Competing in Upcoming General Elections in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 11:45 am

With the general elections fast approaching, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s preparations have also entered its crucial and final stages.

On Wednesday, the ECP unveiled the complete list of all the registered political parties for the upcoming elections.

The most notable addition to the list is the newly launched Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been registered under the name of its former Chairman Imran Khan, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) under Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, respectively.

Other prominent political parties and their leadership include Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) registered under the name of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Balochistan Awami Party under Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) under Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Awami National Party (ANP) under Asfandyar Wali Khan, Balochistan National Party (BNP) under Akhtar Mengal, while Jamaat-e-Islami has been registered under the name of Sirajul Haq.

On the other hand, the process of submitting nomination papers has also started. Potential candidates can collect forms from the ECP from 8:30am to 4:30pm, and submit their nominate papers by December 22 (Friday).

The preliminary list of candidates will be released the following day (December 23), while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done from December 24 to 30. Furthermore, election symbols to parties and independent candidates will be allotted by the ECP on January 13.

Arsalan Khattak

>