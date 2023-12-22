News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Millat Tractors Temporarily Halts Production in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 5:30 pm

Millat Tractors Limited (PSX: MTL) will keep its production operations closed from 26 December to 29 December 2023, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

“In view of annual maintenance activities, the Company will keep its production operations closed from Tuesday, December 26, 2023 to Friday December 29, 2023,” the stock filing stated.

The Company is principally engaged in assembling and manufacturing agricultural tractors, implements, and multiapplication products. The Company is also involved in the sale, implementation, and support of IFS applications in Pakistan and abroad.

MTL’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 593.93, down 0.46 percent or Rs. 2.72 with a turnover of 74,685 shares on Friday.

>