Peshawar University Announces Winter Vacation Schedule

The University of Peshawar has announced the schedule of winter vacations from December 23 to December 30.

In a notification, the university’s administration announced that the institute will remain closed for at least a week on account of winter vacations.

Previously, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had also announced winter break for all the public and private educational institutes of the province.

As per the notification, institutes in plain areas of the province will remain closed from December 23 until December 31. Furthermore, institutes in the winter zone of the province will observe winter vacations from December 23 until February 29, 2024.

On the other hand, Winter vacations have begun today in Sindh, whereas in Punjab, they commenced on December 18. Similarly, Balochistan’s caretaker government had also announced winter vacation for educational institutions situated in the province’s winter zones.

As per the announcement, schools, colleges, and universities in these areas will remain closed from 16 December 2023 to 29 February 2024.