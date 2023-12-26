Intermediate Exams Likely to be Delayed

The Sindh caretaker government’s lack of experience has led to a state of educational disarray, causing significant delays in the announcement of matriculation and inter-exam results for the Karachi board. This improvised approach has far-reaching consequences, impacting hundreds of thousands of students.

In Karachi, the release of results for class 9 in both science and general groups is still pending, while preparations for the inter-year 1 results are in constant flux due to frequent changes within the board. The uncertainty surrounding these matters is causing considerable mental distress for approximately 200,000 students in classes 9 and 11. Additionally, concerns have emerged about the potential postponement of certain papers for the Inter supplementary exams, with anxieties linked to the upcoming general elections.

The matriculation (9th and 10th) annual exams in Karachi occurred in May 2023, followed by the inter-year 11th class exams in July. Surprisingly, the matriculation board has not yet disclosed class 9 results, and the intermediate board is yet to finalize the results for class 11.

Reports suggest that the matriculation board has the results for class 9 science and general groups ready, but a shortage of invigilators to sign the results has brought the process to a standstill.

Complicating matters further, the Sindh government’s decision to eliminate invigilator exams has created additional challenges. Despite a month passing, no officer has been appointed as the moderator of the examinations, contributing to a prolonged delay in releasing the results.

Professor Sharaf Ali Shah, Chairman of the Secondary Education Board Karachi, acknowledges being informed about the issue multiple times. However, due to ongoing queries and unresolved matters, the results, though ready, remain unreleased.

Approximately 100,000 students in Karachi are anxiously awaiting their class 9 results, unaware of their performance after seven months. The lack of clarity on passed papers, preparation requirements for class 10, and potential consequences for failure are causing considerable distress among these students.

Meanwhile, at the Inter Board Karachi, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput has implemented organizational changes, appointing Deputy Controller Zahid Rashid and Deputy Secretary Haroon Rashid to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the Controller of Examination and Secretary Board, respectively, for a two-week period.

However, results for all faculties of the 11th class are experiencing delays, intensifying the distress among first-year students. Evaluation of examination copies for various subjects, including English, is still underway, and the completion of assessments for Commerce Regular subjects remains uncertain.

The initially scheduled start date of January 15 2024 for the Inter supplementary exams is now at risk of disruption due to the upcoming general elections on February 8. The potential delay in supplementary exams could lead to rescheduling, adversely affecting students eagerly awaiting their first-year results.