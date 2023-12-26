LDA Sports Complex Inaugurated in Lahore After a 6-Year Delay

Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, has inaugurated the new Lahore Development Authority Sports Complex

According to the details, the project, initially scheduled for completion six years ago, was finally brought to fruition within a few months.

The development started on September 14, 2017. This extensive complex, valued at over Rs. 1 billion, boasts facilities like swimming pools, a gym, and courts for tennis and basketball.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Mansoor Qadir, along with adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Kamiana, and other officials, joined the chief minister for the inauguration.

The chief minister became the first member of the complex, securing membership number one with a fee of Rs. 500,000.

Moreover, during his visit, he toured the gymnasium, badminton hall, swimming pool, and other areas. He observed activities at the kid’s corners and engaged in a game of tennis. Additionally, he reviewed the commercial zone located near the sports complex.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi commended the exceptional standards and features of the sports complex.