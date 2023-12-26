PTA and Google Remove 111 Scam Easy Loan Apps from the Play Store

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has processed 120 Apps/loan lending platforms for blocking on recommendations of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) out of which 111 have been removed from the Google Play store whereas the remaining apps are being pursued with Google for removal.

Official documents of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication available with ProPakistani revealed that loan lending applications/ platforms are governed by the SECP under Non-Banking Financial Companies Regulations 2008.

Documents further revealed that PTA has developed a sophisticated electronic portal i.e. E-portal exclusively for government organizations including the Federal/Provincial Ministries, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), etc. and its access has also been provided to the SECP for the same purpose.

PTA has also cautioned the general public through its various social media accounts to refrain from downloading fraudulent loan lending applications that are not licensed by the SECP.

To further develop a robust awareness mechanism to deal with this issue, PTA and SECP have also agreed to mutually design and run awareness campaigns with reference to illegal apps and for this purpose, a focal person from PTA has also been nominated to interact with the SECP.