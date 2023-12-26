Sindh Officially Announces Another Public Holiday

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 26, 2023 | 3:25 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sindh has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, December 27th, to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

 

More to follow…

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’: Ayeza Khan Narrowly Escapes Fire Incident on Set
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>