Sindh Officially Announces Another Public Holiday

Sindh has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, December 27th, to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
More to follow…
Sindh has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, December 27th, to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.
More to follow…
Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.