You’ll Have to Pay Driving License Fee Every Year in Punjab

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to revise the driving license fee for the upcoming year.

In addition to a significant increase, the caretaker government has decided to charge the fee annually instead of every five years as it was before.

As per the traffic police officials, starting January 1, 2024, learner driving license fees will witness a Rs. 440 increase, going from Rs. 60 per five years to Rs. 500 per year.

Furthermore, both motorcycle and motorcycle rickshaw drivers will now pay Rs. 500 annually as their license fee, marking a change from the previous Rs. 550 paid every five years.

Additionally, the five-year license fee for a motorcar-jeep has been increased to Rs. 1,800 per year, compared to the previous Rs. 950 fee for five years.

The fee for heavy transport has been increased from Rs. 400 every five years to Rs. 2,000 per year. However, in a commendable step, the Rs. 20 five-year license fee for disabled individuals has now been abolished.

Moreover, the five-year fee for public service vehicles has been changed from Rs. 450 to Rs. 1,500 per year. The driving license fee for categories other than those mentioned above has been raised from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000.

It is pertinent to mention that license fees have been revised for the first after 20 years.