Another Pakistani City Experiences its Coldest Winter Night

Peshawar recorded the lowest temperature of the current winter season on Friday, with cold and dry weather prevailing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the provincial capital experienced its coldest day of the winter season as the mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity being recorded at 83 percent.

The lowest temperature was recorded in the province of Kalam, where the mercury plummeted to -4 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, vehicular movement was disrupted by the persistent moderate to dense fog in the plains of KP.

Earlier this month, Karachi experienced its coldest night of the year, with mercury levels falling below 14°C.

According to the Meteorological Office (Met Office), Pakistan is expected to experience mainly dry weather next weather, which could contribute to the spread of diseases. The Met Office added that intense foggy weather is anticipated in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Additionally, nearly normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country during January 2024. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and adjoining areas of Kashmir and the Potohar region are expected to experience low nighttime temperatures.