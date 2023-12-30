Pakistan to Make E-passports Mandatory From 2027

Director-General of Passports Pakistan Mustafa Jamal Qazi has made a major announcement regarding e-passports in the country. During his visit to the Karachi Passport Office recently, Qazi said that starting in 2027, it would be mandatory to issue e-passports.

He added that all the required arrangements for transitioning from the current system of machine-readable passports to e-passports are in the final stages.

Furthermore, the Director-General announced the installation of a new passport system as part of this transition in the next six to seven months. According to Mustafa Jamal Qazi, 6.5 million passports have been issued to Pakistani nationals intending to travel abroad during the current year.

Moreover, regarding the alleged issuance of thousands of Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals, the official stated that a high-level task force had been constituted to investigate the matter.

He also claimed that there would be no more delays in issuing passports after the government arranged a sufficient quantity of the lamination paper required to print new passports.