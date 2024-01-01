Telcos Start Implementing SIM Disowning Charges

In compliance with directives from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), cellular mobile operators have initiated the implementation of a SIM disowning charge, effective today, amounting to up to Rs. 200.

The PTA has chosen not to extend the previously provided grace period for the disowning or return of unnecessary SIM cards.

The decision to impose the SIM disowning fee is attributed to the PTA’s effort to address the misuse of free SIM cards and combat the involvement of mobile services in illicit activities. This fee will be applicable across all provinces of Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, the PTA had urged consumers to voluntarily disown or return unnecessary SIM cards without incurring any charges by December 31, 2023.

The PTA clarifies that the disowning fee applies to SIM cards with a retention period of less than six months. However, customers will be eligible for a one-time waiver if a SIM card is issued in their name illegally and without their consent.

The decision to implement this fee stems from reports received by the PTA indicating that certain users were exploiting the free disowning facility. They were allegedly handing over SIM cards to unauthorized individuals for use in illegal activities, subsequently disowning the SIM cards once identified, and then obtaining a new SIM card from another provider.

The move by the PTA aims to strike a balance between providing consumers with a fair opportunity to disown unnecessary SIM cards and preventing the misuse of this facility for illegal purposes.