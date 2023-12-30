You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Pro Max on Interest-Free Installments

iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful model in the iPhone 12 series from 2020, can be PTA approved on interest-free installments from Bank Alaflah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store.

The total cost of PTA approving the iPhone 12 Pro Max on Alfa Mall is Rs. 129,999, but this can be broken down into 3 to 12 months of installment plans, all of which have 0% markup. However, the 3, 6, and 9-month installment plans have a 5% processing fee while the 12-month plan asks for a 10% extra fee. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To get your iPhone approved through this service, simply head over to Alfa Mall and choose your desired installment plan (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as shown in the screenshot. Then add your CNIC number as well as the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Pro Max found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. Once your phone has been approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your approval status on PTA’s official website. You can also send your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications