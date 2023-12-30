You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Pro Max on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 30, 2023 | 3:45 pm

iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful model in the iPhone 12 series from 2020, can be PTA approved on interest-free installments from Bank Alaflah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store.

The total cost of PTA approving the iPhone 12 Pro Max on Alfa Mall is Rs. 129,999, but this can be broken down into 3 to 12 months of installment plans, all of which have 0% markup. However, the 3, 6, and 9-month installment plans have a 5% processing fee while the 12-month plan asks for a 10% extra fee. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To get your iPhone approved through this service, simply head over to Alfa Mall and choose your desired installment plan (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as shown in the screenshot. Then add your CNIC number as well as the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Pro Max found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. Once your phone has been approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your approval status on PTA’s official website. You can also send your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic, 5nm Apple A14 Bionic, 5nm
CPU Hexa Core Hexa Core
GPU Apple GPU Apple GPU
OS iOS 14 iOS 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels, 460 ppi 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 458 ppi
RAM 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, NVMe 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, NVMe
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide)1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto)1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)		 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide)1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto)1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Fingerprint Sensor Touch ID Touch ID
Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Battery
 Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable (14.13 Wh)
Price
 $1000 $1100

    >