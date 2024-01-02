Senate Body Suggests Setting up SEZs in Less Populated Areas

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Tuesday directed the Secretary of Board of Investment (BOI) and the Punjab government to jointly carry out a detailed survey to identify a suitable location for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which is least populated, with minimal impacts on local agriculture and the environment.

The committee meeting held with Senator Saadia Abbasi in Chair deliberated on the public petition regarding the establishment of a SEZ near the Hakla Interchange—a project announced by the Board of Investment.

The committee suggested that SEZs should be set up in less populated areas, causing minimal disturbance to built-up and fertile areas, and should be accessible and cost effective.

The Secretary of the Board of Investment explained that SEZs are generally established in provinces and controlled by the federal government. However, the federal government has planned to create a Model Zone adjacent to Islamabad, which will serve as a guiding light for other Special Economic Zones.

Deputy Commissioner Attock stated that the local administration had three sites under consideration, but no site has been finalized yet. After detailed deliberation, the committee directed the Secretary of BOI and the Punjab government to jointly carry out a detailed survey to identify a suitable location for the SEZ, which is least populated, with minimal impacts on local agriculture and the environment.