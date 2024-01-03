FFC, FFBL Announce Increase in Urea Prices

Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (FFC) and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBL) have increased urea prices by Rs. 187 per bag.

According to an update by JS Research, the new prices will be effective from tomorrow (Thursday).

FFC and FFBL new urea prices stand at Rs. 3,596 per bag and Rs. 3,981 per bag, respectively. Moreover, FFC’s urea price now aligns with Engro Fertilizers Limited’s (EFERT) price as Engro urea retail price is currently at Rs. 3,596 per bag.

In a related development, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar recently urged authorities to crack down on fertilizer hoarders, smugglers, and profiteers, claiming that the country has enough urea storage for the current wheat season.

A statement issued by the PM Office Media Wing on Monday said that there was enough urea in the country to meet demand and action would be taken against hoarding/illicit profiteering.