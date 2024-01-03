Food Ministry Asks Exporters to Comply with EU Regulations on Export of Animal Products  

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has urged exporters to comply with European Union regulations regarding administration of antimicrobials reserved for human consumption.

According to sources, the ministry has communicated to Dairy and Farmers Associations as well as exporters in Pakistan with regard to implementation of EU delegated regulations.

It is pertinent to note that antimicrobials or groups of antimicrobials are reserved for treatment of certain infections in humans.

The European Union, in accordance with the new requirements, conveyed that food producing animals and animal products intended for human consumption to be exported to the EU from Pakistan shall not have been administered an antimicrobial that is reserved for humans. Similarly, use of antimicrobials as growth promoters are prohibited.

Failure to comply with these regulations may result in trade restrictions on export of animal products to the EU from Pakistan, the letter added.

