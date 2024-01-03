Here Are The Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Launched in Pakistan in 2023

In 2023, as petrol prices reached record levels, a significant number of people began transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). EV companies saw this as the perfect opportunity to launch their vehicles in Pakistan. Not to be left behind by the competition, some automakers also launched new hybrid cars, as they are also in high demand these days thanks to high fuel prices.

Let’s take a look at all the EVs and hybrid cars that were launched last year:

Evee C1

Pakistani startup Evee introduced the C1 electric scooter in early 2023. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 175,000, featuring a range of 50-60 km, an anti-theft alarm, and a maximum speed of 55 km/hr as some of its main features.

Evee C1 Air

In November, Evee expanded its electric scooter range, introducing the C1 Air for Rs. 300,000. The scooter boasts a speed of 70 km/h and a range of 120 km, powered by a 72V 35Ah Graphene Battery.

Evee Flipper

In December, Evee introduced its third and final electric scooter, the Flipper, priced at Rs. 95,000. It features a range of 35-40 km on a single charge and is designed for short trips only.

MS Jaguar E-125

The MS Jaguar E-125 electric bike was launched in August 2023 and comes with three driving modes, a range of 150+ km, and a robust motor.

MG ZS EV and MG4 EV

MG sells two EVs in the local market, MG4 and MG ZS EV. In November, MG launched the MG 4 EV in two variants: MG4 EV Excite priced at PKR 10,999,000, and MG4 EV Essence priced at PKR 12,990,000.

The company claims that the MG4 EV can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes, offering up to 323 miles of range.

Similarly, MG ZS EV is also equipped with impressive features with a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery, and electric motors delivering 353Nm of instant torque and 140 horsepower.

Road Prince E-GO

The E-GO electric motorcycle by Road Prince was launched in September with a price of Rs. 260,000. It is powered by a lithium-ion 72V 24Ah battery providing a 100 km range and charges in four to five hours.

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Hyundai expanded the locally assembled electric vehicle lineup by introducing the Hyundai Santa Fe in two variants: Smart and Signature. Santa Fe Smart costs Rs. 12,990,000 while Santa Fe Signature costs Rs. 14,699,000. It claims a fuel economy of 13 km/liter in urban areas and 15 km/liter on highways.

GiGi EV by GuGo Motors

GuGo Motors introduced the GiGi EV in October, offering a range of 220 km, and other features such as airbags, ABS, and a remote control anti-theft mechanism.

Electric Scooters By Crown Group

Crown Group unveiled its Benling E-Scooty and Benling E-Bike on October 27 at the Pakistan Auto Show 2023. The company announced offering an 18-month motor and battery warranty.

The Benling E-Scooty will be available in three variants, each offering different mileage range options. Here are their details:

72V/ 32AMP – 120km range

60V/ 32AMP – 105km range

72V/ 20AMP – 70km range

Regal Motors Seres 3 EV

Regal Automobile launched Seres 3 on November 20, 2023, priced at Rs. 9,199,000. However, just a month later, the company announced a massive price reduction of Rs. 809,000. It offers a range between 300-400 KM with a powertrain that produces 160 hp and 300 Nm torque.

Following the price reduction, the vehicle is now available for Rs. 8,390,000 compared to its old price of Rs. 9,199,000.

Yadea T5 Electric Scooter

In November, Yadea, the Chinese electric bike manufacturer, inaugurated its first showroom in Pakistan and introduced the T5 model. It has a 105 km range and a top speed of 50 km/h. This electric bike is available for Rs. 245,000.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

After months of leaks and rumors, Toyota finally launched its much anticipated locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Corolla Cross on December 14, offering two variants: Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X(HI) and Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV(MID).

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV X(HI) is priced at Rs. 9,849,000, while its counterpart, the Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV(MID), comes at an enticing Rs. 9,399,000. It should offer a fuel economy of 18-20 km/liter.