IT Ministry to Establish CERT Coordination Center For Boosting Cybersecurity

The Ministry of IT and Telecom to establish the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Coordination Center under the newly introduced CERT Rules 2023.

This initiative aims to create a centralized hub that will serve as the focal point for collaboration among National CERTs, sectoral CERTs, and various other CERTs operating at different levels, including government, federal, provincial, and sectoral entities.

According to details obtained by ProPakistani, the CERT Coordination Center will not only facilitate communication among different CERTs but will also function as a capacity-building center for their respective constituents.

One of the key components of this initiative is the introduction of a vulnerability disclosure program, tasked with managing cyber threats, identifying vulnerabilities, and advising on mitigation activities.

A vulnerability disclosure program is designed to collect cyber threat intelligence from diverse data sources deployed at the constituent level. This information will play a crucial role in the efforts to mitigate potential threats, providing valuable insights into emerging cyber threats and the actors behind them.

Furthermore, the program will be responsible for overseeing vulnerability management, including the triage route and tracking of vulnerability reports. This approach aims to streamline the process of addressing potential security risks promptly.

Additionally, the program will assist CERT constituents in the procurement and acquisition of software and hardware by ensuring they undergo rigorous security testing within CERT-supporting labs. Only those that meet the necessary security standards and gain approval from the coordination center will be recommended for use.

According to the document, the CERT Coordination Center will not operate in isolation but will actively collaborate with sectoral and international CERTs, as well as other relevant agencies. This collaborative approach is intended to leverage expertise in the field of cybersecurity and create a more comprehensive and interconnected network to tackle cyber threats effectively.