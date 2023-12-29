PTA Forms Cybersecurity Task Force

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the formation of the Telecom Cyber Security Task Force (TCSTF).

This industry-wide initiative is geared towards ensuring the effective implementation of the cyber security objectives outlined in the strategy for the years 2023-2028.

Comprising Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from major telecom operators, the task force is set to be established with the formal approval of the Authority.

Its primary role will involve overseeing the progress of the cyber security strategy’s implementation through regular monthly meetings. The aim is to closely monitor initiatives, identify potential challenges, and take timely measures to mitigate any hurdles encountered along the way.

A noteworthy feature of this approach is the transformation of each domain under the cyber security strategy into Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

These KPIs will be assigned to individual telecom operators, and the task force will play a crucial role in evaluating their progress. This structured evaluation process is expected to enhance accountability and ensure a focused approach to achieving the cyber security goals set for the telecom sector.

According to the document, all members of the task force will be held responsible and accountable for the successful execution of initiatives outlined in the strategy. Coordination with relevant stakeholders is emphasized as an integral part of the implementation process, highlighting the collaborative nature of this initiative.

By fostering industry-level collaboration, the task force not only provides a platform for concerted efforts but also positions the telecom industry as a responsible stakeholder in addressing cybersecurity challenges, stated the document.

PTA, earlier this month, issued its Cyber Security Strategy for Pakistan’s Telecom Sector, a comprehensive plan set to span from 2023 to 2028.

The strategy is built on six foundational pillars, each targeting a specific aspect of cyber security, such as legal framework, cyber resilience, proactive monitoring and incident response, capacity building, cooperation and collaboration, and public awareness.

These pillars represent a holistic approach, ensuring a resilient and secure digital infrastructure across Pakistan’s telecom sector.