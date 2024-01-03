JDW Sugar Mills to Set Up 200,000-230,000 Liter Ethanol Plant

JDW Sugar Mills Limited (PSX: JDWS) plans to set up an Ethanol/Distillery Project having per day production capacity of 200,000-230,000 liters, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This Ethanol/Distillery Project will be a state of art Project and will produce export quality Ethanol from the in-house available sugar molasses of the Company. The Ethanol Project is expected to achieve COD by January 2025, subject to fulfillment of all corporate and regulatory requirements,” the stock filing stated.

The principal activity of the company is the production and sale of crystalline sugar, electricity, and managing corporate farms.