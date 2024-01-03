School Timings and Dress Code Changed in Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 3, 2024 | 12:13 pm

The Department of Special Education Punjab has adjusted school hours for special children throughout the province due to the cold weather.

In a notification, the department announced that the adjusted school hours would be effective from January 10 until the end of February.

As per the revised schedule, schools will begin at 9 AM and close at 2 PM from Monday to Saturday, except for Fridays, when the school day will conclude at noon.

Additionally, to counter the impact of cold weather and ease financial concerns, the Department of Special Education has also relaxed the dress code. Students have been allowed to wear sweaters and jackets of their choice along with the uniform.

Earlier, the provincial government announced an extension of the winter break, closing all public and private educational institutions in the province until January 9.

Previously, schools were slated to reopen on January 1; however, the provincial authorities extended winter vacations due to the prevailing cold weather.

Similarly, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also extended the winter break until January 7. However, the Private Education Network (PEN) rejected the decision and urged the concerned officials to reconsider their decision.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>