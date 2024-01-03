Weather Department Issues Fog Update for Coming Days

The Met Office has announced that due to the stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

A rain-bearing westerly system is likely to enter Balochistan on 04th January and may affect parts of the province till 5th January 2024. Under the influence of this weather system:

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar and Makran coast on 04th & 05th January.

Impacts and Advisories:

Due to foggy conditions day temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 5℃ in the coming days.

Very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in fog-affected areas.

Exposure to a foggy environment may cause health issues.

Flights, Railways, and Highways/Motorways operations may be disrupted.

Travelers are advised to remain cautious during the foggy days.

