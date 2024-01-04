How to Obtain ‘B’ Form or Identity Card for Children Below 18

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has explained the process of obtaining Form B and identity cards for children under the age of 18.
Following is the procedure to get the Form B or identity card for children below the age of 18:
- Visit a NADRA center with the computerized birth certificate of the child, accompanied by either one parent or a court-appointed guardian.
- If both parents are present, one will be the applicant, and the other will act as a verifier.
- If only one parent is available, the application form must be verified by a Gazetted Officer or public representative (MNAs, MPAs, or officials from municipal bodies).
- The presence of the child is mandatory for the identity card.
- Capture the child’s photograph, and fingerprints for children aged 10 and above.
- It is important to note that if the computerized birth certificate facility isn’t available at the Union Council, a school certificate or a manual certificate from the Union Council would be acceptable.
For further information and guidance:
- 24/7 Helpline: 051111786100
- For mobile users: 1777
- NADRA Website: nadra.gov.pk