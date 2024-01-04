How to Obtain ‘B’ Form or Identity Card for Children Below 18

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has explained the process of obtaining Form B and identity cards for children under the age of 18.

Following is the procedure to get the Form B or identity card for children below the age of 18:

Visit a NADRA center with the computerized birth certificate of the child, accompanied by either one parent or a court-appointed guardian.

If both parents are present, one will be the applicant, and the other will act as a verifier.

If only one parent is available, the application form must be verified by a Gazetted Officer or public representative (MNAs, MPAs, or officials from municipal bodies).

The presence of the child is mandatory for the identity card.

Capture the child’s photograph, and fingerprints for children aged 10 and above.

It is important to note that if the computerized birth certificate facility isn’t available at the Union Council, a school certificate or a manual certificate from the Union Council would be acceptable.

For further information and guidance: