Karachi Witnesses Its Coldest Morning of the Year

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, saw its coldest morning of 2024 on Thursday, as the temperature dipped to 14°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Meteorological Department added that the city’s temperature hit its lowest point during the first week of the new year due to the north-east winds blowing at a speed of eight kilometers per hour.

Furthermore, Karachi is expected to receive light rain today, as per the prediction of the met department. Additionally, due to the stable atmosphere, foggy conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, including Islamabad, as well as the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain, wind, and thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) in various parts of Balochistan today and tomorrow.

The affected areas include Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar, and the Makran coast.