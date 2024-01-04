Karachi Witnesses Its Coldest Morning of the Year

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 4:10 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, saw its coldest morning of 2024 on Thursday, as the temperature dipped to 14°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Meteorological Department added that the city’s temperature hit its lowest point during the first week of the new year due to the north-east winds blowing at a speed of eight kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, Karachi is expected to receive light rain today, as per the prediction of the met department. Additionally, due to the stable atmosphere, foggy conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, including Islamabad, as well as the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain, wind, and thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) in various parts of Balochistan today and tomorrow.

ALSO READ

The affected areas include Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar, and the Makran coast.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Sonam Kapoor Radiates Elegance in Beige and Cream Lehenga
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>