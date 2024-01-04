FBR Finalizes Scheme to Impose Sales Tax on Retailers in Big Cities

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 2:41 pm
FBR | POS | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is gearing up to impose a sales tax on retailers in major cities i.e. Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

FBR sources told ProPakistani that this move is expected to generate a substantial revenue of Rs. 100 billion from retailers in big cities which may rise to Rs. 300 billion when the sales tax is implemented nationwide.

ALSO READ

The FBR has set its sights on approximately 3.5 million retailers nationwide for the new initiative. In the initial phase, the tax will target retailers in Islamabad and the four provincial capitals.

The FBR plans to collect a total revenue exceeding Rs. 300 billion from this taxation, taking into account factors such as the size of the shops and their annual income.

Sources said the sales tax will be calculated based on the size of the business and its yearly earnings. This tax is slated to be collected every month. The comprehensive scheme has been meticulously prepared and is poised for launch pending the federal government’s green signal.

It is noteworthy that this initiative is not limited to a specific sector, as businesses and individuals across all sectors will be subject to the new sales tax.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Faryal Mehmood’s ‘Wakhri’ Set to Challenge Stereotypes in Theaters Nationwide
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>