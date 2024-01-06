Electric Buses Are Ready to Go on Islamabad’s Streets

In a leap towards a cleaner and greener future, Islamabad is set to witness a transformation in public transportation. A Chinese company has prepared the inaugural fleet of electric public transport buses, marking a stride in sustainable mobility.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the presence of Pakistani authorities, emphasizing the collaborative efforts aimed at modernizing public transportation. Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, in conjunction with a third party, have diligently inspected and given their nod of approval to the cutting-edge electric buses.

Anticipating a wave of positive change, the CDA announced that a fleet of 30 state-of-the-art electric buses is gearing up to embark on their maiden journey to Pakistan. This announcement follows the CDA’s move last year when they inked a contract with a foreign company for a total of 160 electric buses.

These eco-friendly buses are not just confined to the garage but will soon be seen traversing 13 public routes in the federal capital. What’s more, the electric bus routes will seamlessly integrate with the existing Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro Bus routes, promising a comprehensive and interconnected public transportation system.

ALSO READ Here Are The Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Launched in Pakistan in 2023

In the first phase of implementation, Islamabad residents can look forward to witnessing electric buses gracefully navigate two key routes. The routes, from IJP Road to PIMS and from Taramri Chowk to PIMS, will make it easier to commute for residents, offering a cleaner and quieter alternative.

To ensure the seamless operation of these electric marvels, CDA is also making strides in infrastructure development. State-of-the-art electric charging stations are in the process of construction, underlining the commitment to sustainability and technological innovation.