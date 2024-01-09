Federal Cabinet to Approve Official Installment Plans for Mobile Phones

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has presented a groundbreaking mobile-phone-on-installment policy to the federal cabinet for approval.

The move, which has undergone thorough review by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and received vetting from the Ministry of Law and Justice, is poised to revolutionize the way citizens acquire mobile phones.

ALSO READ Telecom Industry Wants PTA to Reveal Reasons Behind Sunday’s Nationwide Internet Outage

Sources told ProPakistani that once granted approval by the federal government, the Ministry of IT and Telecom will issue a policy directive to initiate a cell phone financing program in the coming days.

This initiative aims to empower citizens, especially those with limited financial means, by providing them with an opportunity to own mobile phones through interest-free installment plans.

The proposed policy introduces a measure to address defaulters who fail to meet their installment obligations. Upon approval, citizens who struggle with payments may face the blocking of their mobile phones.

Notably, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will play a pivotal role in implementing this measure, showcasing a shift from the traditional reliance on mobile companies for enforcement. The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) of the PTA will be instrumental in carrying out the blocking process.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusivity, the policy emphasizes its dedication to assisting low-income individuals, ensuring they have access to essential technology. This move aligns with the vision of creating an inclusive digital landscape that caters to the diverse needs of the population.

In an additional exciting development, the caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, revealed in a recent discussion with journalists that a telecom company is contemplating offering Apple iPhones on installments. This signals a further expansion of choices for consumers, bringing premium devices within reach for a broader segment of the population.