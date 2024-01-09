Four New Subjects Added to Intermediate Curriculum in Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 12:34 pm

A local media outlet reported that the provincial government of Sindh has decided to enhance the intermediate education curriculum by introducing four new subjects.

According to the report, the new subjects that will be incorporated into the intermediate education curriculum include the following:

  • Medical Technology
  • Pre-nursing
  • Pre-pharmacy
  • Physical Education

Introducing new subjects will offer students more diverse and comprehensive academic options.

In another significant development, the provincial government has decided to promote librarians and directors in the physical education sector of the College Education Department to Grade 20.

>