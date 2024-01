K-Electric Announces Maintenance and Widespread Power Outages

K-Electric (KE) will be carrying out maintenance at multiple grids in Karachi today, resulting in significant power outages across a large number of areas.

In a statement, KE announced that the necessary maintenance work will occur on the Johar, Baldia, and Mehmoodabad grids, necessitating a shutdown from 9 am to 6 pm in the affected areas.

The areas that get their electricity from these three grid stations might experience a temporary interruption of electricity supply during the maintenance activity, KE added.

KE has urged customers to contact it via its official social media handles or call center 118 for further guidance. During the maintenance activity on the Johar Grid, the following areas might be affected:

 Gulistan-e-Johar Block-9

 Bakhtawar Goth

 PIA Society

 Sachal Goth

Suparco Road

Behavioral Sciences Near Dow Hospital KDA Scheme-33

 Prem Villas Phase 1 & 2

 Haji

 Ramzan Gabol Goth

Baloch Khan

Fatima Sunrise

Johar Block-4, 5 & Scheme-33

 Pili Bheet Society

 PCSIR Society

 Karachi University Society

Gulshan-e-Aresha

Jahangir Town

 Johar Complex

 Old Ravian

I.B.A Karachi University

Kaneez Fatima Block 1 & 2

 Pak Scientist Society

Govt Teacher Society 16/A

Merchant Navy Officers CHS LTD

 KDA Employee Society

 Zoramin Residency

 Rehman Villas

 Rufi Shopping

 Bright Star

Gulshan-e-Kareem

Okhai Memon

Shekel

 Garden

 Vasavad Garden

Rafi Premier Residency

Areas of Baldia Grid include:

 Baldia Qaim Khani Colony

Nawab Colony

Sector 13A New Saeedabad

Baldia Industrial Area Ittehad Town

Muhammad Khan Colony

Baldia Saeedabad Sector 5A, 5B

Azeemabad

Sawat Colony

Lasi Para

Madina Colony

Baldia Sector B3, C3 Saeedabad

Rangers Headquarters Saeedabad

Baldia Gulshan-e-Mazdoor

Naval Colony Sector 2 & 3

Baldia Gulshan-e-Ghazi Block A, B, C & D

Baldia Jungle School

Sector 4E, 4F New Saeedabad

Memon Colony

Musharraf Colony Hub River Road

Yousuf Goth

Rehmat Jan Colony

Baldia Madina Colony

Iqbal Road

Guldad Shah Road

Raja Tanveer Colony

Laiqabad

Sindhi Muhallah

Toori Bangash Colony

Masoomabad

Sector-11¬Ĺ Orangi Town

Toori Bangash

Siddiqui-e-Akbar Colony

Baldia Industrial Area Ittehad Town Wachani Goth

Timber Market

Hazara Colony

And following are the areas of Mehmoodabad Grid that could be affected by the maintenance work: