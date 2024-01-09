New Winter School Timings Announced For Lahore

The Lahore Education Authority has notified revised school timings across the provincial capital due to the cold weather.

According to the official notification, the new school timings will remain in effect until January 22. Classes at schools across Lahore will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 2:30 pm. However, on Friday, the classes will end at 12:30 PM.

The schedule for both girls’ and boys’ schools in a single shift will be the same. In double-shift schools, the first session will start at 9:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. The second shift will commence at 1:45 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi had announced that there won’t be any further extension of winter holidays and schools will resume classes on January 10. He also announced new school timings across the province, with classes starting at 9:30 AM.